Marti Noxon, executive producer and writer of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, wasn’t a big fan of the new show’s announcement, at least not at first. Calling the original show a “sacred text,” Noxon was firmly in the No Remake! camp. Having learned more about what’s in store, she’s changed her tune.



Noxon shared her initial hesitation about the news that Buffy was coming back, a surprise which was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con (though not actually part of a panel or event there). “I’ll be honest, initially I was like, ‘Nooo! Don’t touch the sacred text!’” Noxon told TheWrap. “But the more I learned about it, the more excited I got.”

This new show is being helmed by Monica Owusu-Breen (and executive produced by original creator Joss Whedon). Owusu-Breen has promised that this incarnation is not actually a reboot, but a new story with a new Slayer, who will be a woman of color. Noxon said that gave her a lot more confidence, both in the new show and its showrunner.

“I’m excited that there is a female showrunner, and that she’s a woman of color writing about a woman of color,” Noxon told TheWrap. “So I’m actually really pumped for it.”

Noxon has been getting asked about Buffy a lot recently. Just a few months ago she was asked about how the feminism of the show holds up in 2018 and delved into the treatment of the character Tara (played by Amber Benson).