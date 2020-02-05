Forget Superbabies, Superman & Lois Will Feature Superteens Instead

Meet the parents. Image : The CW

Sorry if you were looking forward to seeing superpowered baby-raising shenanigans on the CW’s upcoming Superman & Lois spin-off series. The network just announced who’ll be playing the sons of Superman and Lois Lane, and it looks like the show will be leaning into teen drama instead. Well, it is the CW. What did you expect, really?

The existence of the supersons—plural—was revealed at the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths, and now Deadline has the scoop that up-and-comers Jordan Elass (Little Fires Everywhere) and Alexander Garfin (The Peanuts Movie) will play the teen sons of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch).

Per the trade: “Elsass’ Jonathan is clean-cut, modest, and kind-hearted, with an aw-shucks attitude that somehow doesn’t seem dated. Garfin’s Jordan is wildly intelligent, but his mercurial temperament and social anxiety limits his interactions with people, and consequently, Jordan prefers to spend most of his free time alone, playing video games.” That doesn’t explicitly mention either youth having superpowers, but you have to assume there’ll be some drama around those themes eventually.

Superman & Lois will be run by Todd Helbing (The Flash) with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns as executive producers. With the DC power couple’s kids finally cast, presumably, that means production is underway. Hopefully we’ll be hearing more about an airdate soon.

