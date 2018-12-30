Image: Screencap via YouTube, created by prodigy

Aquaman? Pssshhh.

The real hero, the one who can truly defeat the evil the oceans face, is Mermaidman. And in this delightfully impressive fan trailer, the geriatric hero from SpongeBob SquarePants replaces Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in a showcase of heroic strength and derring do.

The work here by creator prodigy is impressive, mixing live action with animated clips taken from SpongeBob. And while the eponymous sponge/man/chef does not appear, there’s some delightful cameos from Plankton and Mermaidman’s former sidekick-turned-rival, Barnacle Boy.

It’s great. And really funny. As much as Momoa’s Aquaman is great, I’d pay to see this, too.



