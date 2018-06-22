Photo: Netflix

A mysterious disaster strikes the United States. A pregnant daughter goes missing 2,000 miles away. Time for a road trip.

That’s the basic setup of How It Ends, an upcoming apocalyptic disaster movie from Netflix. It’s directed by David M. Rosenthal, and Forest Whitaker stars as a father with a military background who takes his daughter’s husband (Theo James) on a trip to rescue her when a mysterious event knocks out power and communications. Here’s the trailer.

Gotta say, for a Netflix movie, that looks highly entertaining—sort of like an apocalyptic Taken. We can only hope the disaster has something to do with a government coverup or aliens, because that would just be the icing on the cake.

How It Ends, which co-stars Kat Graham, Kerry Bishé, Mark O’Brien, Nicole Ari Parker, and Grace Dove, premieres July 13.

[Netflix]