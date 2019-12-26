Force Ghosts and Phantoms Are Liable To Spread Rumors, You Know

The Phantom Stranger. Image : DC Entertainment

You know how the old saying goes: if you hear the voice of a Jedi you haven’t seen in a few years or more calling out to you through the Force, you can safely assume that said Jedi is quite dead and using space magic to make the most expensive sort of collect call from the hereafter. Or, alternatively, the Jedi’s just messing with you. Playing a kind of mind trick, if you will. Spoilers ahoy!



Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

In response to the outraged cries of Star Wars fans who heard Ahsoka Tano’s voice amongst the chorus of Jedi who called out to Rey (presumably from beyond the grave) during The Rise of Skywalker’s climactic battle between her and Emperor Palpatine, Star Wars Rebels co-creator Dave Filoni took to his Twitter account with a cheeky message from Gandalf of all people. Make of it what you will.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

In the comment section of a recent Instagram post (discovered by Comic Book) James Gunn revealed it would still be “a year or so” before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 begins filming.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic gets his famous red sneakers in the latest TV spot.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

Despite being Jewish herself, Harley Quinn hopes you had a blast this Christmas in a new promo from Warner Bros. UK.

Mulan



The latest trailer for Disney’s live-action Mulan includes new footage of the film’s witchy antagonist.

Blade: The Iron Cross

Blade from the Puppet Master franchise gets his own spinoff movie in the trailer for Full Moon Entertainment’s Blade: The Iron Cross.

Clifford the Big Red Dog

Early looks at Paramount’s upcoming live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog feature film has hit social media and, frankly, the dog would be adorable were it not for his massive size, which leads one to believe that he definitely eats people.

Outlander

TV Line also has this photo of Jamie gifting Claire a kitten.

Haunter



Haunter goes international in this trailer for the second season of Rooster Teeth’s paranormal investigation spoof.

Crisis on Infinite Earths

Oliver’s “entire life” has prepared him for his new role as the Spectre in a pair of trailers for the Crisis on Infinite Earths finale airing January 14.

Phantom Stranger

Ahead of the short animated film’s debut alongside Superman: Red Son, DC’s just dropped new images of Phantom Stranger’s Seth (voiced by Michael Rosenbaum), a spooky young man who’s hosting a party that’s definitely haunted in the film.

Seth. Image : DC Entertainment

Doctor Who

Finally, BBC America has a two-hour Doctor Who Yule log including easter eggs for both Moffat-era die hards and fans of last year’s Kerblam!





Banner art by Jim Cooke.