We’re nearing Zombieland’s Aluminum Anniversary, but you don’t have to worry about getting the screenwriters a present. In fact, to celebrate the horror comedy’s 10-year anniversary, they’ve decided to give us something: Another Zombieland.



In an interview with Vulture, screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick announced that they’re working on possibly making Zombieland 2, a sequel to the popular 2009 indie zombie film starring Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Woody Harrelson, and the corpse of Bill Murray. While nothing is official yet, Wernick did say the plans are to have the original cast return.

“The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of [2019] release,” Wernick said. “We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment... but we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon.”

I will admit it’s a little hard to get my hopes up. The writers have been promising a Zombieland sequel for years—back in 2016, they said they were already writing it and had plans to meet with Harrelson to go over the details (though he’s been a little busy with Solo: A Star Wars Story as of late).

If Zombieland 2 does happen, it would be a long time coming. The first film ended things on a bit of a cliffhanger, leaving some fans eager for the story to continue. In the meantime, Reese and Wernick aren’t short for work. Their latest film, Deadpool 2, comes out this weekend, and they’re also working on Ryan Reynolds’ adaptation of Clue.

