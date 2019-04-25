Image: Disney

You’ve all been chomping at the bit so here it is. You no longer have to keep all those thoughts and feelings inside—welcome to the spoiler zone.

We will, of course, have a lot more Avengers: Endgame coverage coming up next week but for those of you who’ve already seen the big Marvel film (or don’t care to be spoiled) here’s where you can discuss all the big happenings.

There may be more story to be told for some of these characters but for a good chunk, the storybook has been shut. I’m going to need to digest it a bit more, and definitely see it again, because damn that was a lot of movie! Let us know what you thought in the comments below!

