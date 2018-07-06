Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF Image: Disney (YouTube)

The “long-awaited” Avengers: Infinity War follow-up is here! This dynamic duo’s adventures may not exactly change the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it (or maybe they do, who knows?), but there’s still plenty of great stuff to talk about. Spoil away, my pretties! Down below. In the comments. Away from here.



As of posting this, I’ve yet to see Ant-Man and the Wasp, but many of my co-workers have and they’re pretty happy with the movie overall. A fun, harmless summer blockbuster where co-star Evangeline Lilly shines and Paul Rudd, like, does some cool stuff. Things might get big, or small, or both. It all depends, really.

I know one of the biggest things people have been talking about is the mid-credits scene. I’ve thankfully been able to avoid seeing or reading anything about it before actually seeing the film, and I’m hoping you did too! But for those of you who’ve gotten to the theater already (sorry, UK) here is the perfect place to talk about what that monumental scene means for the future of the MCU and our beloved Avengers (who still aren’t feeling quite well from the events of the last movie). Let’s dive into the Quantum Realm and explore absolutely everything!