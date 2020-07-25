For All Mankind's Season 2 Teaser Blasts Off Into a New Space Race

For All Mankind is coming back for season two. Photo : Apple TV Plus

The Cold War is really heating up in the second season of For All Mankind. In Saturday’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel, showrunner Ronald D. Moore was joined by fellow cast and crew members of the alternate history Apple TV+ show and provided a sneak peek at what the future holds.



While the first season of the show began with the Soviet Union beating the United States to the moon in the late 1960s, season two picks up in the early 1980s. Like real life, Ronald Reagan is president and there is a rising and continual threat from the Soviet Union. On the show though, that conflict comes from the space race, which is as propulsive as ever—and based on the number of guns on the moon, it could even get deadly. Check out the teaser, shown at the end of the panel.

Before production was shut down due to the pandemic, Moore said he’d already shot eight of the second season’s 10 episodes, and he and his team are already thinking ahead to season three.

Season two of For All Mankind premieres on Apple TV+ later this year.

