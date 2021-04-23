Krys Marshallas Danielle Poole in season two, episode 10 of For All Mankind. Photo : Apple

Have you been watching Ronald D. Moore’s sci-fi series For All Mankind on Apple TV+? If you haven’t, you should, because the alt-history space race tale is quite good. If you have, then chances are you need to process all the objectively incredible things that occurred in today’s season two finale, “The Grey.”



Advertisement

Suffice to say the season ends with 1) a nuclear war about to take place on Earth, 2) a nuclear bomb about to go off on the moon, 3) a meeting between American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts in space, and 4) the death of Tracy (Sarah Jones) and Gordo (Michael Dorman), two of the show’s main characters—just after they fell in love again (sorry, Sam Cleveland)—because they ran across the surface of the moon covered in duct tape. To be fair, it was all to prevent the moon nuke from exploding, so it was for a good cause.

Oh, and then the episode jumps from the ‘80s to the ‘90s with someone walking on the surface of Mars.



Image : Apple TV

G/O Media may get a commission Bra Bearies Strawberry CBD Gummies $20 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code 420

This would surely sound ridiculous to people who haven’t watched the show, but somehow For All Mankind pulls it all off so well that it can’t be considered a mere sci-fi series, but a prestige TV drama alongside Breaking Bad, Westworld, and The Americans. So share your thoughts, feels, and praise below—as well as your feelings about duct tape as a fashion choice.

Did we mention Sally Ride (Ellen Wroe) pulled a gun on Ed (Joel Kinnaman)?

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

