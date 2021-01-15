We come from the future
Trailer Frenzy

For All Mankind Season 2 Trailer Brings War to the Stars

James Whitbrook
I guess the Cold War couldn’t get colder than in the vacuum of space.
Screenshot: Apple TV+
The rules of engagement are changing for the second season of Ronald D. Moore’s alt-history space race series: because war’s coming to the moon. Maybe moon pirates, too?

Apple just dropped a new trailer for the second season of For All Mankind, the alternate history sci-fi series that imagines a world where the space race did not conclude with nations of the world putting astronauts in orbit and on the moon. Instead, tensions continue to escalate between U.S. and Russia as the Cold War simmers, bringing that potential for conflict to NASA’s mission to put humanity in the stars.

What that means for our heroic astronauts is that now alongside the wanderlust of wanting to go out and be at the forefront of the space race, they have to contend with the increasingly real prospect of conflict on the moon. NASA must investigate reports that the USSR has stationed a military outpost on the moon that could be capable of launching nuclear missiles at any target on Earth. Which would be bad, naturally!

For All Mankind returns to Apple TV+ on February 19.

James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

