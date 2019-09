Nothing brings friends together like a shared meal—but what happens when one friend does all the cooking, and then the other proceeds to gobble everything down without sharing? Tsuneo Goda’s wonderful stop-motion tale Mogu & Perol digs into this dicey situation.



It also features some of the most delicious-looking animated food ever. Who knew Bigfoot was such a fantastic chef?

