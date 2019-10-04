We come from the future

FOMO No More-o: Check Out io9's Video Show Floor Tour of New York Comic Con 2019

Beth Elderkin
New York Comic Con 2019 is here, and things are heating up! Not only do we have some exciting panels for several upcoming shows and films, as well as exclusive interviews with the folks behind them, but there’s also the heartbeat of the con: The show floor. I’m joined by social editor Autumn Kelly as we take a look at some of the coolest showcases from the con this year, including Birds of Prey, The Expanse, and of course... the Lost in Space robot.

Be on the lookout for interviews and exclusive reveals from io9's NYCC studio. In addition, Kelly will be wandering the show floor throughout the weekend with some of the coolest cosplay and other findings from New York Comic Con. Here are some of the things we spotted on Thursday, and plenty more can be found on our Instagram (@io9dotcom) or Twitter (@io9).

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

