Yesterday, allegations surfaced claiming that Chris Hardwick sexual assaulted and emotionally abused his ex-girlfriend, the model, cosplayer, and actress Chloe Dykstra.

Today, AMC issued a statement indicating that Chris Hardwick’s programming will not air on the network. The statement, below, also indicates that Hardwick’s planned panels at San Diego Comic-Con, which included a Doctor Who panel with Jodie Whitaker, will not happen.

Via Hollywood Reporter, here’s AMC’s full statement:

We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.

The allegations, which surfaced yesterday, originated in a Medium post by Dykstra herself, who recounted abuse by an unnamed significant other who was later linked to Hardwick. Hardwick, who founded the Nerdist network of websites and hosted the Talking series of commentary shows on AMC, dated Dykstra for three years, from 2011 to 2014.

Nerdist, who hasn’t had official ties with Hardwick since December 2017, has since issued a statement denouncing Hardwick’s behavior and scrubbed him from their website.

For his part, Hardwick, in a statement released last night, has categorically denied the accusations.

Talking With Chris Hardwick was slated to premiere for its second season this upcoming Sunday on AMC.

