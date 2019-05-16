Photo: Folio Society

The Folio Society recently announced that it was releasing a special collector’s edition of A Game of Thrones, the first novel in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series. Now, on the cusp of the series finale for HBO’s Game of Thrones, it looks like we can expect even more—the entire A Song of Ice and Fire, including those famously still-unwritten books. Of course, that all depends on whether Martin ever finishes them.

In a statement to io9, the Folio Society’s representative confirmed that it was following up its A Game of Thrones hardcover edition with other books in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The publisher says the project is a collaborative with Martin, who’s been involved “every step of the way.” The first book is available for preorder, and is set to come out on July 16. You can see a preview below:

There are no planned release dates for the rest of the completed books in the series, as Folio Society’s representative explained that each one takes a lot of time to illustrate and complete. However, they did say there are plans to do special hardcover editions for both The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, the final two books in A Song of Ice and Fire that Martin is reportedly working on (the author recently denied reports that he’d already completed them).

In the meantime, Game of Thrones is completing its eight-season run on Sunday, following its surprising and somewhat controversial penultimate episode, “The Bells.” It’s still unclear how much last two books will mirror what we’ve seen on the final episodes of Game of Thrones, but Martin has said there may be discrepancies.

