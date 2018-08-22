Every year, LGBTQ+ comic book fans gather in New York City for Flame Con, a celebration of queer culture in modern fandom organized by Geeks Out. io9 was there for the weekend-long event, which was complete with amazing cosplay, fan art, and lots of love and pride.

In our latest video, we asked several creators, fans, and con-goers about which queer ships they adore the most. Whether it’s Sailor Moon’s real romance or a desire for something more between Finn and Poe, here are some of the favorites that came out of Flame Con.