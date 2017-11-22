Image: Universal

Aww, Velociraptors are adorable! So what if they were the scariest creatures in Jurassic Park—making us sympathize with a T-Rex because, hey, at least it had a fighting chance against those awful things? Here, in the first (very brief) look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we’ve got the return of Chris Pratt: The Raptor Whisperer. But who cares, Blue’s back!



Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow shared a six-second clip from J.A. Bayona’s upcoming sequel, with Pratt’s Owen Grady having some adorable bonding time with a baby raptor. It looks to be Baby Blue, signifying a flashback (that, or Blue’s spawned a family). The flashback seems to make the most sense—the spots and stripe match exactly. Plus, not only is Owen wearing a gauntlet, used for bonding or training, but they appear to be located either in the old Visitors Center, or some kind of nursery for baby carnivores.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out June 22, 2018. It may be a little while before we get the first trailer, so in the meantime Baby Blue is all we got. He purrs and everything (although that’s not new, purring raptors were featured in the first Jurassic World too). Isn’t that just the cutest future murderer you’ve ever seen?

