Finally, the Batman Forever Toys Someone Somewhere Probably Dreamed Of

Image : Hot Toys/Warner Bros.

I’m kidding, these things are awesome. They were briefly spotted in the wild back in 2019, but Hot Toys has finally released official pics of its 1:6-scale action figures of Batman and Robin from 1995's Batman Forever, and, as usual, they’re preternaturally good—right down to the nipples.



Not the Bat-nipples, however, just the Robin-nipples. That’s because Hot Toys has chosen to make Batman’s sonar suit from the movie rather than his “normal” outfit, which had the bat-symbol on his chest on a gold background rather than the all-black symbol seen above. Check both figures out in all their Joel Schumacher-ian glory: