Eighteen years after the legendary RPG series attempted to take on the big screen with the CG flop Spirits Within, Final Fantasy is getting a brand new major adaptation—this time, as a live-action television series.



Announced this morning by Sony Pictures Television, Square-Enix, and Hivemind—the production team behind Amazon’s The Expanse and Netflix’s upcoming adaptation of the beloved Polish fantasy series The Witcher—the first ever live-action television series based on the long-running Final Fantasy franchise is really happening. It will be written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton, who will also executive produce the series alongside The Expanse’s Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel (best known for his work on Universal’s The Mummy), and Dinesh Shamdasani, who is currently producing Sony’s adaptation of the Valiant Comics series Bloodshot.

The Final Fantasy TV series will be set in the realm of Eorzea, and in part be a loose adaptation of Final Fantasy XIV. The second MMORPG in the mainline series of games (after Final Fantasy XI), XIV casts players as the Warriors of Light, fated heroes who fight to defend the land of Eorzea from the tyrannical grip of the technologically advanced Garlean Empire.

It first launched to critical and public failure in 2010, before being completely overhauled and relaunched as Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn three years later. A Realm Reborn became a quick success and is currently one of the most popular MMOs around; its third expansion, Shadowbringers, is set to go into Early Access this weekend ahead of a global launch on July 2nd.

Although this is the first ever official Final Fantasy TV adaptation, this announcement isn’t actually the first time Final Fantasy XIV has brushed up with live-action TV—the game inspired a tie-in J-Drama broadcast on MBS Japan in 2017 called Final Fantasy XIV: Daddy Of Light, revolving around a son playing the game with his elderly father.

The relaunch trailer for when XIV became A Realm Reborn—in the story of the game, the world literally ended, destroyed by the primal Dragon god Bahamut and reconstituted as a new shard of existence.

Beyond its setting, details about the story of the new TV series are currently being kept under wraps, other than the fact it will be “inspired directly by the world and characters” of Final Fantasy XIV and, like the game itself, “explores the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict.”

Fans of the franchise can expect all the classic hallmarks of the series to make appearances—from crystals, to airships, to Chocobos, to magitek—but they can also expect at least one iconic Final Fantasy character, too: Cid, who will make his live-action debut in the show. Practically every game in the series has had a mechanics-adept character bearing the name Cid; in Final Fantasy XIV he’s the proprietor of the Garlond Ironworks, and helps players in their fight against the Empire with tech and his airship, the Enterprise.

We’ll bring you more on Sony’s plans for the Final Fantasy TV series as and when we learn it.

