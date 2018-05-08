Photo: Puffs

I admit I’m a Harry Potter fanatic. And while I’m officially a Ravenclaw, I bear no ill will against the Hufflepuffs (like some other people). So when I found out about an off-Broadway comedy where those seven overly-dramatic years at Hogwarts were told from a different perspective, I was all in. Though the theater is in New York City, the production is readying special US movie theater screenings so more people can take in the magic that is Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.



Fathom Events and Tilted Windmills Theatricals are partnering to bring “Puffs: Filmed Live Off Broadway” to movie theaters for special two-day only showings. “This incredible partnership with Fathom will allow us to bring the magic of the show and our incredible cast to our fans across the country and invite whole new audiences to experience the joy that is Puffs,” said producer said David Carpenter.

The whole crew filmed two of their performances back in February (I was a guest at one) to create the special recording and io9 has an exclusive clip so you can see what the fun is all about. Keep an eye out for the Puffs’ most famous member...

“The fact that audiences laugh at the various pop culture references in the show validates a lot of what I spent my time watching and obsessing over growing up, so that’s been helpful,” playwright Matt Cox previously told us about the experience that is Puffs. “In the end I got to write a play with Star Wars references, Rocky IV jokes, a monologue about Free Willy, Gameboy shenanigans, and a Mighty Ducks 2 joke, and much more.”

The Fathom screenings will be taking place in about 600 theaters on Wednesday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 12 at 12:55 p.m. Puffs is currently running at New World Stages in NYC but is also about to make its Australian debut. If you miss the US screenings, they’re also planning a US tour! The Other Big Wizard Play just opened on Broadway but trust me, you don’t want to miss your chance to see Puffs.