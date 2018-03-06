GIF

As fascinating as a behind-the-scenes look at the making of your favorite film or TV show can often be, if you’re not already a fan of Fear the Walking Dead and its over-the-top gore, you’ll probably want to skip this particular visual effects breakdown reel, which delves into how the show made season three appear so disgustingly realistic.

That being said, if you’ve been diligently watching the show for three seasons, the sight of someone having their eyeball plucked out with a metal spoon probably doesn’t faze you. In fact, you’re probably curious how the effects team pulled that off without an actor losing an actual eye, so let Goodbye Kansas Studios show you how its VFX artists created all that gore.

[Vimeo via Art of VFX]