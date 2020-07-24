Fear the Walking Dead Will Return for More Humans vs. Humans vs. Zombies Just in Time for Halloween

June (Jenna Elfman) wrangles some zombies on Fear the Walking Dead’s season five finale. Photo : Van Redin/AMC

Fear the Walking Dead’s fifth season wrapped up back in September, and a promo (dropped in April) for season six hinted of more grim Wild West vibes ahead, complete with cowboy hats, mask-wearing horseback riders, and flaming oil wells. Today’s Comic-Con panel revealed even more about what’s to come.

First up: an official premiere date of Sunday, October 11 on AMC, and an extended version of that earlier teaser.

“Is Morgan... OK?” was the first question at the panel, and everyone (including actor Lennie James, who plays Morgan—a key Fear the Walking Dead character who was left for dead, in a world where people don’t necessarily die, at the end of season five) kind of snickered through definitively answering that obvious spoiler.

The rest of the panel—divided into two parts, because Fear has a huge cast—also features actors Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, as well as showrunners-exec producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and Scott M. Gimple, the “chief content officer” of all things The Walking Dead.

