Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is not your typical fairy. Image : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

You’ve never seen the Winx Club like this before. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer and release date for Fate: The Winx Saga, a new fantasy series that’s modernized an early 2000s children’s animated show for a brand-new audience. But will these more mature fairies be ready to fly?

Advertisement

The debut teaser trailer for Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga centers around Bloom (Chilling Adventure of Sabrina’s Abigail Cowen), a teenager who recently discovered she’s actually a fairy. She’s been recruited to attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where she can learn to master her fire powers alongside her four new friends, all of whom have unique abilities of their own. But as we see in the trailer, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows with this group of young fairies.

The series is a modern, live-action reimagining of Winx Club, an animated show from Italy that became popular in the United States after airing on 4KidsTV and Nickelodeon. It featured Bloom and her friends as colorful (albeit ridiculously slim-waisted) fairies who fought a trio of mean girl witches and saved the world with the power of friendship. It’s a far cry from what it looks like we’re getting with Fate: The Winx Saga, which comes across like a mix between Riverdale and The Vampire Diaries. No surprise, considering Vampire Diaries writer Brian Young is serving as showrunner.

Advertisement

Fate: The Winx Saga will debut as a six-part series on Netflix January 22, 2021.

G/O Media may get a commission Sony WH-1000XM4 $218 at Backmarket Use the promo code Kinja2020

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.