Trailer Frenzy

Fate: The Winx Saga Trailer Gives the Animated Fairy Series a Riverdale Edge

Bloom (Abigail Cowen) is not your typical fairy.
Image: Netflix
You’ve never seen the Winx Club like this before. Netflix has unveiled the first trailer and release date for Fate: The Winx Saga, a new fantasy series that’s modernized an early 2000s children’s animated show for a brand-new audience. But will these more mature fairies be ready to fly?

The debut teaser trailer for Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga centers around Bloom (Chilling Adventure of Sabrina’s Abigail Cowen), a teenager who recently discovered she’s actually a fairy. She’s been recruited to attend Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld, where she can learn to master her fire powers alongside her four new friends, all of whom have unique abilities of their own. But as we see in the trailer, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows with this group of young fairies.

The series is a modern, live-action reimagining of Winx Club, an animated show from Italy that became popular in the United States after airing on 4KidsTV and Nickelodeon. It featured Bloom and her friends as colorful (albeit ridiculously slim-waisted) fairies who fought a trio of mean girl witches and saved the world with the power of friendship. It’s a far cry from what it looks like we’re getting with Fate: The Winx Saga, which comes across like a mix between Riverdale and The Vampire Diaries. No surprise, considering Vampire Diaries writer Brian Young is serving as showrunner.

Fate: The Winx Saga will debut as a six-part series on Netflix January 22, 2021.

Beth Elderkin

Video Editor and Staff Writer at io9. My doppelganger is that rebelling greeting card from Futurama.

luasdublin
Dr Bob

I’m not the target audience (although I remember my daughter watching the cartoon which was one of those ones where everyone is ridiculously thin and about 8 feet tall), but apparently it was filmed down the road from where I live in Ireland , so that’s good I guess .

(I think it shares some filming locations with Enter the Badlands [S2 onwards]and Vikings , but I could be wrong)