Fast & Furious: Spy Racer's Second Season Trailer Is So Much Fun

Julie Muncy
A promotional image for Fast &amp; Furious: Spy Racers.
A promotional image for Fast & Furious: Spy Racers.
Image: Netflix
Fast & Furious: Spy Racers is the animated adaptation of The Fast and the Furious we all very obviously needed in our lives. A cartoon staring young “spy racers” doing races, spy stuff, and spy racing stuff, it’s just as absurd and delightful as the film franchise it’s based on.

In this second season, the team is going to Brazil to stop some villains doing... honestly, I didn’t quite catch it, I was more focused on the cars dropping out of planes and other examples of high-flying action. Going undercover in Rio de Janeiro with stealth cars, these cartoon heroes are going to outrace and outright crime. Or something cool like that. Seriously, this looks so fun.

This reminds me of cartoons I would watch a lot as a kid, the stuff that didn’t fill up the marquee spots during Saturday morning cartoons but that still had a lot of fun, goofy setpieces going on.

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers comes to Netflix for a second season on October 9th.

