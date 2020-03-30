Fast and Furious Joins the Lego Family With Dom's Dodge Charger

I live my life a quarter-brick at a time. Photo : Lego Group

Lego has always been a family-friendly toy and now it’s getting friendly with a franchise that’s all about family: Fast and Furious.

Here’s the 1,077-piece replica of Dominic Toretto’s iconic 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, taken straight from the Fast and Furious films. It’s a Technic set, which means instead of just being cool for display, it’s got all kinds of moving parts much like the car it’s inspired by. The set has a replica V8 engine, moving pistons, double wishbone suspension, wheelie bar and, obviously, bottles of Nos in the back for when you need to put the competition in the dust.

Dom’s Charger is up for pre-sale later today and in-store on April 27, just about one year from the release of F9. Here are some more photos.

“The high-octane action of the Fast & Furious franchise has captured the hearts and imaginations of petrol-heads the world over,” said set designer Samuel Tacchi. “We want to inspire people of all ages to explore their creativity through building whatever their passion is, and we know fans of LEGO Technic and the blockbuster franchise love cool cars and adrenaline-fuelled fun. Brought together by that same passion, we worked really closely with the Universal team to bring Dom’s Dodge Charger to life in the most minute detail to inspire Fast & Furious fans and LEGO Technic builders around the world.”



That sound you hear isn’t burning rubber. It’s me pre-ordering this set so fast that I’m not at all furious.

