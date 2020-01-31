Fast 9's Trailer Doesn’t Take Us to Space But It Does Have Rockets and Resurrection

The cast of F9. Photo : Universal

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

Now that the Fast and Furious has finally gone sci-fi, nothing is off-limits. And you see that in the first trailer for F9, the official title of the nin th Fast and Furious film. This time around they’re strapping rockets to cars.

There are also cars attached to airplanes. Oh, and the franchise is bringing back a character from the dead...again. Han Seoul-Oh, played by Sung Kang, who died in the third film, but was then back in the fourth (due to clever retconning) is back again. How? Why? We don’t know. But we can’t wait to find out.

Director Justin Lin (who did parts 3-6) is back to tell the final two chapters in The Fast Saga, and the whole gang joins him: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. Plus, John Cena is Dom’s brother? Drama!

Advertisement

We’ll see what it’s all about on May 22 when F9 hits theaters.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.