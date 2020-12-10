Screenshot : Disney

It’s official. The Fantastic Four is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jon Watts (Spider-Man Homecoming) will direct. And that’s only the beginning.

The news came at the end of a long, densely packed Marvel Studios presentation during Disney’s 2020 Investor’s Day event. Here’s a little tease.

But that was just the beginning of the news. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed that Peyton Reed’s third Ant-Man movie will be called Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. (See the logo here.) Cassie Lang will be played by Freaky’s Kathryn Newton and as expected, Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors will be playing the villain, Kang the Conquerer.

In addition, it was confirmed that Christian Bale is playing Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder, and America Chavez will appear in Doctor Strange 2 (which will link with WandaVision and Spider-Man 3). Oh, and Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the official start of Phase Four.

What about Disney+ you say? Oh, I’m glad you asked. Feige announced three new series. The first is Secret Invasion, which stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn reprising their roles from Captain Marvel. Which, yes, will be about a mass Skrull incursion and based on the famous comic tale.

Next, actress Dominique Thorne will play Riri Williams in an Ironheart series about “the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.” Check out the logo. Don Cheadle will reprise his role as War Machine in a new show called Armor Wars that will explore “A classic Marvel story about Tony Stark’s worst fear coming true: what happens when his tech falls into the wrong hands?” Here’s the logo.

More you say? Sure. How about a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn. It’ll be shot alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and come out Christmas 2022, before the movie comes out in 2023. There’s also an animated Baby Groot show called I am Groot.

That’s a whole lot of Marvel Studios! But we can’t wait.

