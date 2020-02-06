Fandoms Collide as the Transformers Finally Team Up With Some Little Ponies

It’s only now that you’re realizing this is the only thing you need in your life. Image : IDW Publishing

It’s the epic crossover years in the making. IDW Comics has unveiled the first look at the new Transformers comic, which pairs the robots in disguise with the gentle equestrian creatures of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. It could very well be the thing that breaks the internet.

Spotted by Equestria Daily and confirmed by io9 , Transformers: Friendship in Disguise is the latest comics crossover involving the Transformers—having previously been featured in stories with the Ghostbusters, Star Trek, and even some zombies. This time around, they’ve been mashed up with My Little Pony, as a spell cast by Queen Chrysalis has brought some Autobots and Decepticons to the land of Equestria.

Can you imagine: Rarity with Arcee, Rainbow Dash with Windblade, and freaking Optimus Prime hanging out with Twilight Sparkle? It’s absolute madness but in the best possible sense. Here’s a look at the cover.

Just: Yes, to all of this. Image : IDW Publishing

In addition, here’s the synopsis:



Ponies, Autobots, and Decepticons mix it up in this graphic novel mashup! When Queen Chrysalis casts a spell looking for more changelings, she accidentally interferes with a malfunctioning Spacebridge! What’s this mean for our favorite fillies? There are suddenly a bunch of Autobots and Decepticons in Equestria! And as the dust settles, Rarity and Arcee find themselves teaming up against a hostile Decepticon force. Plus Spike and Grimlock; Pinkie Pie, Gauge, and Shockwave; Fluttershy, Discord, and Soundwave; Rainbow Dash and Windblade; and Optimus Prime and Twilight Sparkle all team up for more adventures.

A Transformers and My Little Pony crossover comic has been in the works at IDW Publishing for years, to the delight of fans of both franchises . Artist Andrew Griffith recently shared a peek at the version he’d been developing around 2017 that never came together, with coloring by Priscilla Tramontano.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like he’s involved in this latest iteration, which is from writers Ian Flynn and James Asmus, and illustrators Tony Fleecs and Jack Lawrence.



Transformers: Friendship In Disguise is set to come out November 3.

