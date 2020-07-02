Fallout Is Getting a TV Show from the Team Behind Westworld

The Brotherhood of Steel, coming to a screen near you. Just... slightly differently than they usually do. Screenshot : Bethesda Softworks

War may never change in the bleak, irradiated dystopia of the Fallout universe, but the way you’re going to experience it is: Amazon Studios is teaming up with Bethesda to bring the beloved RPG series to television, and it’s tapped the minds of Westworld to do so.



Advertisement

Deadline reports that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will help the series—about scrupulous survivors of a global nuclear war in the late 21st century that has decimated an alt-universe America, emerging from underground “Vaults” to roam the wastelands and make a name for themselves—come to TV with their Kilter Films production house. Todd Howard, one of the lead architects of both the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises at Bethesda Game Studios, will help oversee the series alongside Beth es da Softworks’ James Altman.

Advertisement

Amazon has already committed to a series order for the show, and in lieu of offering any further information about the series, has released a teaser in the vein of Fallout’s faux-retro ‘50s aesthetic:



We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for the Fallout universe’s jump to TV as and when we learn them.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.