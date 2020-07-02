We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
TelevisionSci-Fi

Fallout Is Getting a TV Show from the Team Behind Westworld

James Whitbrook
Filed to:Fallout
FalloutWestworldVideo GamesAmazon StudiosStreamingJonathan NolanLisa JoyBethesda Game Studios
5
Save
The Brotherhood of Steel, coming to a screen near you. Just... slightly differently than they usually do.
The Brotherhood of Steel, coming to a screen near you. Just... slightly differently than they usually do.
Screenshot: Bethesda Softworks

War may never change in the bleak, irradiated dystopia of the Fallout universe, but the way you’re going to experience it is: Amazon Studios is teaming up with Bethesda to bring the beloved RPG series to television, and it’s tapped the minds of Westworld to do so.

Advertisement

Deadline reports that Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will help the series—about scrupulous survivors of a global nuclear war in the late 21st century that has decimated an alt-universe America, emerging from underground “Vaults” to roam the wastelands and make a name for themselves—come to TV with their Kilter Films production house. Todd Howard, one of the lead architects of both the Fallout and Elder Scrolls franchises at Bethesda Game Studios, will help oversee the series alongside Bethesda Softworks’ James Altman.

Advertisement

Amazon has already committed to a series order for the show, and in lieu of offering any further information about the series, has released a teaser in the vein of Fallout’s faux-retro ‘50s aesthetic:

G/O Media may get a commission
Bright Basics LED Lights (3-Pack)

We’ll bring you more on Amazon’s plans for the Fallout universe’s jump to TV as and when we learn them.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement
James Whitbrook

James is a News Editor at io9. He wants pictures. Pictures of Spider-Man!

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Gizmodo

Justice League's Ray Fisher Alleges Joss Whedon Fostered a 'Gross, Abusive' Environment On-Set

There Are So Many New Sci-Fi and Fantasy Books Coming Out in July

Doctors Find Brain Damage in Children With Mystery Syndrome Connected to Covid-19

Be Careful, You Might Be Watching the Liam Hemsworth of Extraction Movies on Netflix