If you like weird genre movies, fall 2019 is for you.

It seems as if this year the Autumn leaves are bringing with them more than the usual amount of creepy thrillers, gory horror films, and psychological dramas. Of course, if you just want a lot of big-budget blockbusters, sequels, and franchises, there’s plenty of that too. Star Wars is ending, Terminator is returning, The Shining is even coming back.

Below, read about the 49 genre movies you need to know about coming to theaters, on-demand, and streaming. (Note: Dates are subject to change and some of the smaller films are only opening in limited theaters on the dates above. Many of those will also be available on-demand.)

But first! Check out what we’ve picked for out five “must-see” titles this fall in the video below.

September

It Chapter Two

In a fall season filled with horror, what better film to kick it all off than It Chapter Two? The first film was one of the biggest horror films ever and this sequel, set decades later with the now-adult Loser Club back to defeat Pennywise once and for all, should be even bigger. We’re hoping it can live up to the scary, exciting part one, and the stellar cast (including Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy) suggests it will. (September 6)

Satanic Panic

Do you know the feeling of being at work and just having one more task to do before you go home? It’s pretty great. But it’s less great when you’re a pizza delivery girl and the last delivery of the day is to a Satanic cult who wants to kill you. Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell co-star. (September 6)

Depraved

Indie horror fave Larry Fessenden directs what’s supposedly a modern retelling of the Frankenstein story. In it, an Army medic tries to reconcile the horrors of war by creating life out of other body parts. We’d imagine things do not turn out as planned. (September 13)

Freaks

Emile Hirsch plays an overly protective father who keeps his daughter shut in their house. Why? Well, that’s part of the mystery but, suffice to say, directors Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky have made their own little love letter to the superhero genre. Bruce Dern, Grace Park, and Amanda Crew co-star. Read our review here for more. (September 13)

Haunt

The world of extreme haunted houses is explored in this slasher horror movie written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. Those names don’t ring a bell? They’re the guys who created and co-wrote A Quiet Place with John Krasinski. (September 13)

Empathy Inc.

Who hasn’t wanted to be on the ground floor of a intriguing start-up? How about a start-up in a very intriguing niche of VR? That’s what happens in Empathy Inc., a film that takes that VR in an evil spin on Being John Malkovich.(September 13)

3 From Hell

First there was a House of 1000 Corpses, then The Devil’s Rejects. Now, director Rob Zombie returns to finish the blood-soaked horror story he started with 3 From Hell. Fans of Zombie and his films don’t need to know much more than that. (September 16)

Ad Astra

Brad Pitt stars as a man who goes deep into space to attempt to find his father (Tommy Lee Jones) and, you know, save the world. It’s directed by James Gray, best known for smaller, character driven thrillers like We Own the Night and The Yards, so we’re interested to see how his compact sensibilities lend themselves to this ultra-expansive canvas. (September 20)

Auggie

Richard Kind plays a man who is gifted a new type of artificial intelligence. It’s called Auggie and it lets him see the woman of his dreams. A woman who is perfect or him in every way...except that she’s not real. Read our Q&A with the actor here. (September 20)

In the Shadow of the Moon

Boyd Holbrook (The Predator) plays a Philadelphia cop who begins investigating murders in 1988. However, it seems the killer only resurfaces every nine years and the murders defy all logical explanation. Michael C. Hall co-stars and if this ends up being a Dexter movie we’ll go nuts. (On Netflix September 27)

Abominable

The latest film from Dreamworks Animation follows a young girl (voiced by Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet) who finds a Yeti in her hometown of Shanghai and takes it upon herself to bring it home. That, of course, starts an epic adventure where she’ll learn about friendship, family, all that good stuff you’d expect in a big screen animated film. (September 27)

October

Karma

Karma’s a bitch. Especially when it starts to literally haunt you for taking a job where you have to evict tenants from their homes. Mandela Van Peebles, son of Mario Van Peebles, stars. (October 1)

Encounter

If you see an alien meteor crash land in your hometown, rule number one is do not bring it home. Unfortunately, the characters in do just that, and when the alien takes over a disabled man (Luke Hemsworth) its intentions are more than curious. (On VOD October 1)

Joker

Easily one of the most anticipated films of the fall is also the only major comic book movie release of the season. Unlike most other comic movies though, this DC adaptation, starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, isn’t beholden to any specific universe. It’s just the story of what makes a man a supervillain like the Joker. The fact that it’s playing major film festivals like Venice and Toronto have set expectations very, very high. (October 4)

Memory: The Origins of Alien

After doing well on the festival circuit, this documentary about the making of one of the greatest sci-fi films of all time, Ridley Scott’s Alien, comes to theaters. Featuring new interviews and tons of behind the scenes footage and information, this feels like a must-see for fans of the classic. (October 4)

In the Tall Grass

Director Vincenzo Natali (Splice, Cube) leads this adaptation of a novella by Stephen King and his son, Joe Hill. The story follows two young children who venture into a field when they hear the voice of another child. However, they then aren’t able to find a way out. Patrick Wilson stars. (On Netflix in October)

Lucy in the Sky

Natalie Portman stars as an astronaut who returns to Earth and ends up finding life not as rewarding. From there, things go more than a little off the rails in a star-studded drama (based on a true story) co-starring on Jon Hamm, Zazie Beetz, Ellen Burstyn, and Dan Stevens. (October 4)

Wrinkles the Clown

If Joker and Pennywise weren’t enough, there’s a third clown movie coming this Fall. Wrinkles the Clown is a “documentary” about a viral clown video that’s being compared to The Blair Witch Project or Slender Man. Honestly, that realistic take sounds scarier than the other two combined. (October 4)

Gemini Man

Will Smith plays a deadly assassin who is being hunted...by a younger version of himself. Oscar-winning director Ang Lee is at the helm of what promises to be a heady and massively impressive feat of visual effects. (October 11)

The Addams Family

If we told you Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, and Allison Janney were starring in an Addams Family movie, you’d likely be very excited. It would almost make revisiting the franchise seem like a worthy effort. And yet, they’re merely providing the voices in an animated take that feels a little out of place and out of time. (October 11)

Mary

Gary Oldman buys what seems like a haunted boat. What else needs to be said? (October 11)

Along Came the Devil 2

A sequel to the 2018 film Along Came the Devil, Bruce Davidson stars as a small-town reverend who comes to the aid of a college student who comes home to find that a demon has taken over her hometown. (October 11)

Zombieland: Double Tap

Ten years after the original film, Tallahassee, Little Rock, Wichita, and Columbus are back. They’re still kicking ass and taking names in a world overrun by zombies but they’re about to meet some new friends, foes, and more. Expect lots of comedy, gore, and slow-motion action. (October 18)

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning return as the unlikely friends who’ll eventually turn into foes in this Sleeping Beauty reimagining. This time, they’re joined by new characters played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and others as the story of how an evil queen expresses love dives a little deeper. (October 18)

Jojo Rabbit

Director Taika Waititi writes and directs this comedic historical fantasy (how’s that for a combination of genres?) about a young boy whose imaginary friend is Hitler. Waititi also plays Hitler. Scarlett Johansson, Rebel Wilson, and Sam Rockwell are along for what we expect to be a wild ride. (October 18)

The Lighthouse

It’s the 1890s. You and a colleague are stuck on a remote island manning the lighthouse. Would could possibly go wrong? Well, when Witch director Robert Eggers is at the helm, the answer is almost certainly everything. Plus, Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe are the kind of actors who always make fascinating choices. We’re excited about this one. (October 18)

Portals

A blackout shocks the entire world. And, if that wasn’t bad enough, mysterious portals start to appear. As people wander into them, a horror anthology film is born featuring sections by Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (V/H/S 2), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), and Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline). (October 18)

Trick

When a murderer everyone thought was dead returns to a small town every single Halloween, it’s up to a police detective (Omar Epps) to solve the mystery. Trick is directed by Patrick Lussier (great name, no relation) who edited Scream, directed My Bloody Valentine and is now doing this attempt to make a new slasher icon. (On-demand October 18)

Gothic Harvest

Horror actors Lin Shaye (Insidious) and Bill Moseley (Devil’s Rejects) star in this film about a young girl who is abducted during Mardi Gras by a strange cult powered by voodoo magic. (On-demand October 25)

November

Terminator: Dark Fate

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, and Edward Furlong. They’re all back together for the first time since Terminator 2: Judgement Day. But, in Dark Fate, they aren’t the stars. No that falls to Mackenzie Davis, Gabriel Luna, and others in this film Terminator creator James Cameron calls the only true sequel to his two films. (November 1)

Paradise Hills

Emma Roberts leads an impressive cast (Milla Jovovich, Awkwafina, Elsa Gonzalez) in a film about a mysterious place where women are transformed into the best versions of themselves in two months. Surely nothing nefarious is going on there! But seriously, the film got great reviews on the festival circuit and has a simply gorgeous look. (November 1)

Doctor Sleep

You probably never thought you’d seen a big-screen sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining but here it is. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Ewan McGregor stars as a grown-up Danny Torrence who still has some special abilities. Mike Flanagan, one of the main creators of The Haunting of Hill House, writes and directs. (November 8)

Arctic Dogs

A sled dog who wants to rise in the ranks at his company takes a mysterious package to an even more mysterious place and finds himself in the middle of a sinister plot to melt the polar ice caps. Jeremy Renner leads an impressive voice cast that also includes Heidi Klum, James Franco, John Cleese, Omar Sy, Michael Madsen, Laurie Holden, Anjelica Huston, and Alec Baldwin in this environmentally conscious adventure. (November 8)

Lady and the Tramp

November 12 brings the debut of Disney+ and the service isn’t playing around. They’ll debut two brand new movies, the first of which is a “live-action” adaptation of one of Disney’s most beloved love stories. Justin Thoreux and Tessa Thompson provide the voices to the title characters. (On Disney+ November 12)

Noelle

What happens when the heir to the throne of Santa Claus, played by Bill Hader, disappears? Well his sister, played by Anna Kendrick, has to find him. With Noelle, Disney is hoping to make another annual appointment film like Elf or A Nightmare Before Christmas. That seems like a big ask but we’d love to see it. (On Disney+ November 12)

Charlie’s Angels

Director Elizabeth Banks is set to reboot the iconic TV franchise for a whole new generation. She’s cast Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska as the new angels and brought along a handful of Bosley’s played by Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou and even Banks herself. There’s a whole lot of potential here. (November 15)

The Lodge

Staying at a cabin in the woods during winter is scary. Staying their with your father’s new girlfriend who may or may not be haunted is way worse. Riley Keough, Alicia Silverstone, Richard Armitage co-star in the Sundance slow-burn which got very good reviews out of the festival. (November 15)

Frozen 2

Six years have passed since the world was first introduced to the world of Frozen. And while the popularity of that film came as a surprise to, well, everyone, the sequel will have a different path. It comes with an avalanche of expectations which will be very, very hard to meet. However, if just one song has the magic of Let It Go, that might be all the film needs. (November 22)

3022

Omar Epps, Kate Walsh, and Miranda Cosgrove star in this indie sci-fi film about a group of astronauts who find that life on Earth has ended while they were sleeping. Talk about a nightmare. (November 22)

December

Playmobil

If Lego, Angry Birds, Uglydolls and Trolls get their own movies, why not Playmobil? The film was supposed to be out by now but got moved to December which, hypothetically, could be a good thing. What’s definitely a good thing though is that it stars a secret agent character voiced by Daniel Radcliffe who saves the world with comedian Jim Gaffigan. (December 6)

Brahms: The Boy 2

The year of killer doll movies continues with this sequel to the 2016 film about a haunted doll named Brahms. Katie Holmes stars this time as a mother who moves into a new house where her son finds a doll. Oh, yeah, that’ll go super well. (December 6)

Daniel Isn’t Real

If you’ve been waiting for Patrick Schwarzenegger to break out as an actor like his father, this might be the film. It’s about a young man named Luke (Miles Robbins) who suffers a horrible trauma and brings his dead best friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) back to life to help him cope. From there, things take a turn for the worst as Luke has to stop Daniel from, basically, possessing him. (December 6)

Little Joe

A company develops a plant that, if you keep it healthy, can literally make its owner happy. But, when an employee steals one for her son, things take a turn for the worst. It’s a fascinating premise for a film that got middling reviews on of the festival circuit and yet a psychological spin on Little Shop of Horrors meets Invasion of the Body Snatchers sounds fine by us. (December 6)

Jumanji: The Next Level

After the surprise success of the last Jumanji, of course a sequel would be coming. And, to raise the bar this time around, The Rock and Kevin Hart are the avatars of Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. We have a feeling not only will this be a big hit, but it won’t be the last we see of this franchise. (December 13)

Black Christmas

A modern remake of the 1974 cult classic follows a group of sorority sisters who fight back against a masked killer. Imogen Poots stars in yet another horror update from Blumhouse. (December 13)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

What’s this one again? Oh. Right. The ninth and final (for now) film in the Skywalker Star Wars saga that started in 1977 and quickly rose to become one of the most popular brands in the history of the world. Not only will this J.J. Abrams-directed film bring a close to the Sequel Trilogy, but the trilogy of trilogies too. Hence the Emperor and what not. We’re a little excited. (December 20)

Cats

You may be off watching Star Wars on December 20, but most people will be next door watching the FILM EVENT OF THE CENTURY: TOM HOOPER’S CATS. We’re only half-joking too. It’s a musical everyone, and their mom, has at least heard of. It’s got an incredible cast (Taylor Swift, Judy Dench, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen to name a few) and a huge curiosity factor surrounding it. We can tease all we want, but Cats is likely to surprise some people. (December 20)

Superintelligence

Melissa McCarthy stars as a seemingly normal woman who, somehow, gets chosen by the world’s most advanced artificially intelligence to help save the world. We haven’t seen or heard much about it beyond that but the gutsy release date has us curious. (December 20)

Spies in Disguise

You’d be hard-pressed to come up with two more charming actors than Will Smith and Tom Holland. So, when you put them together in an animated spy film where Smith becomes a talking pigeon tasked with saving their world, you begin to understand why this release date was shifted to Christmas. This could be something really fun. (December 25)

And don't forget to check out our other fall previews:

