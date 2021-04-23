Captain America 4 Is a Go With Anthony Mackie

That’s his shield now. Image : Marvel Studios

Sam Wilson is Captain America. And he’s getting a movie to flex his shiny new wings.



The Hollywood Reporter has word that Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner and lead writer Malcolm Spellman has been tapped to co-write Captain America 4, which will see Anthony Mackie reprise his role as Sam Wilson and as the titular hero, having earned the mantle over the course of his just-concluded Disney+ streaming show. Dalan Musson, a staff writer on the series, will co-write with Spellman. No director is currently attached to the project, and there are no further details as to who in the Marvel roster could potentially star alongside Mackie.

No details were made available beyond that, but this presumably will pick up on the many threads left in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, either taking a second season off the table or pushing it much, much further down Marvel’s many plans across theatrical and streaming channels. We’ll bring you more on Captain America 4 as and when we learn it.

