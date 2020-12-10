The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The boys are back in March. Screenshot : Disney

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming on March 19. The date, and a first trailer, were shared during today’s Disney event. And that trailer was nothing short of bonkers.

Here’s our first look at Disney+’s much-anticipated Marvel Studios series, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the title characters.



Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is directed by Kari Skogland and also features returning Marvel stars Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp—with Wyatt Russell, Carl Lumbly, Georges St-Pierre, and Adepero Oduye among the rest of the cast—hits Disney+ on March 19.

