We come from the future
ShopSubscribe
We come from the future
Trailer FrenzyComic Book Shows

Falcon and The Winter Soldier's First Trailer Is an Explosive Reunion Between Heroes and Villains

charlespm
Charles Pulliam-Moore
Filed to:The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
The Falcon and The Winter Soldierwinter soldierfalconAnthony MackieSebastian StanBaron ZemoStreamingMarvelMarvel CInematic UniverseMarvel ComicsMarvel Studios
14
Save
The boys are back in March.
The boys are back in March.
Screenshot: Disney
Trailer FrenzyA special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving.
PrevNextView All

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming on March 19. The date, and a first trailer, were shared during today’s Disney event. And that trailer was nothing short of bonkers.

Advertisement

Here’s our first look at Disney+’s much-anticipated Marvel Studios series, set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as the title characters.

Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which is directed by Kari Skogland and also features returning Marvel stars Daniel Brühl and Emily VanCamp—with Wyatt Russell, Carl Lumbly, Georges St-Pierre, and Adepero Oduye among the rest of the cast—hits Disney+ on March 19.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.

G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM4
Sony WH-1000XM4
Use the promo code Kinja2020
Charles Pulliam-Moore

io9 Culture Critic and Staff Writer. Cyclops was right.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN, THE BOYS ARE BACK IN TOWN, DA NANANANA, DA DA NANANANANANA....