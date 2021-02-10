“He went to do WHAT in another timeline!?” Screenshot : Marvel Studios

Tom Holland unsurprisingly denies those big Spider-Man rumors. Superman & Lois has found its Jor-El. Plus, what’s to come on the sophomore season of Are You Afraid of the Dark, and get a sneak peek at filming on the final season of The Walking Dead. To me, my spoilers!



Don’t Look Up

Deadline reports Mark Rylance and Michael Chiklis are the latest to join the cast of Adam McKay’s upcoming doomsday comedy, Don’t Look Up. Details on their characters are not available at this time.

Spider-Man 3

Tom Holland—a man notable for telling the entire truth about Marvel movies he’s appearing in—denied Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in Spider-Man 3 during a recent interview with Esquire.

No, no, they will not be appearing in this film. Unless they have hidden the most massive piece of information from me, which I think is too big of a secret for them to keep from me. But as of yet, no. It’ll be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies that we’ve been making.

Curse of the Blind Dead

The zombie Knights Templar from Tombs of the Blind Dead, Return of the Blind Dead, The Ghost Galleon, and Night of the Seagulls return for a brand-new adventure in the trailer for Curse of the Blind Dead.

Destination Marfa

Four friends returning from a chili cook off take a detour into a supernatural tiny town in the trailer for Destination Marfa, starring Tony Todd and Stelio Savante.

The Widow

A search and rescue team runs afoul of a legendary ghost-witch in the trailer for The Widow, coming to DVD and Blu-ray on March 30.

Superman & Lois

Comic Book reports actor Angus MacFadyen—whose previously played both Robert the Bruce in Braveheart and Aleister Crowley in Strange Angel—has been cast as father Jor-El in Superman & Lois.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

A t-shirt now available at Hot Topic appears to confirm Sharon Carter is on the lam during the events of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, wanted by authorities for “breaking the Sokovia Accords. ” The poster adds Carter is “trained by S.H.I.E.L.D.” and “presumed dangerous.”

The Walking Dead

Production has officially begun on the final season of The Walking Dead.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?



Finally, Nickelodeon has released a five-minute sneak peek at the second season of Are You Afraid of the Dark?

Banner art by Jim Cook