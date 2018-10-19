Image: Gallery 1988

The best kind pop culture art isn’t obvious. It’s subtle, winks its eye, and takes a certain amount of knowledge to understand. “Product Placement,” the latest art exhibit at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles, is all that and then some.



“Product Placement” is an art show consisting of fake ads for products in movies and television--stuff like the night vision goggles from Jurassic Park, seen above. Also represented: Star Wars, Dune, Big, Willy Wonka, The Last Starfighter, Evil Dead, Batman, and so many more, in pieces that aren’t immediately identifiable as references to those movies. You’d have to know the movies to know these posters, and that’s what makes them so great. Here’s just a small sampling from the show.

Dejarik: Holochess by Doug LaRocca Travel Without Moving by Barrett Biggers The Remembrall by Danny Haas For Children with Very Little Pocket Money by Dave Perillo Tosche Station by Jason Chalker Where’s the Goat by Joel Hunter of Half Hazard Press Zoltar Speaks by John J. Pearson The Chainsaw That Made a Man Out of Ash by Matt Talbot Stay Puft Marshmallows by Ryan Brinkerhoff Gotham City Bomb Disposal Services by Scott Derby Starfighter Arcade Cabinet by Tom Whalen 1 / 11

Did you get all of those? Admittedly, the ones we shared are all pretty obvious. But the rest of the show is even more niche. There are posters from, well, that would ruin the surprise. Head over to Gallery 1988 to check them out.

The show is on display at the gallery until October 27.