Explore the Sad Origins of Mary Shelley in This Comic Book Celebration of History's Inspiring Women

A young Emil Ferris imagines a chat with Mary Shelley. Image : Emil Ferris ( Kazoo/Knopf Books )

Next month, Kazoo magazine will release its first book—a comics anthology celebrating the lives of influential, inspiring female figures throughout history. To celebrate , we’ve got an exclusive look at the book’s take on Mary Shelley, who changed sci-fi forever with her tale of tragic monsters and dark experimentation.

Written and drawn by Emil Ferris (My Favorite Thing Is Monsters), the short tale is presented in a similar manner to Monsters’ engaging aesthetic—a hatch-covered sketchbook of drawings as a younger Ferris communicates with an imaginary incarnation of her literary icon, Mary Shelley. I n turn, the author tells the story of how, despite pressure from a cruel stepmother and an inattentive father, she never gave up her passion for writing and in turn helped lay the groundwork for a new kind of literary genre.

Advertisement

Image : Kazoo/Knopf Books

It’s one of 25 stories in Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World, collecting comics from female and non-binary cartoonists that honor icons like civil rights activist Rosa Parks, mountaineer Junko Tabei, entertainer and figure of the French Resistance Josephine Baker, and more . For now, check out our preview of Ferris’ Mary Shelley tale below, making its debut here on io9!



Our full preview of the Mary Shelley chapter of Noisemakers. Image : Emil Ferris ( Kazoo/Knopf Books ) Advertisement You can skip ad after 1 second You can go to the next slide after 1 second Continue 1 / 5

Advertisement

Noisemakers: 25 Women Who Raised Their Voices & Changed the World will hit shelves on February 4.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.