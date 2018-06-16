Image: Marvel Studios

Music is an essential part of Luke Cage, because it’s an essential part of Harlem. In this behind-the-scenes featurette, Netflix runs down the history of African-American music and how that history comes to bear on Harlem’s Paradise, the fictional music venue and community hub in Marvel’s version of Harlem.

The video features the thoughts and work of several artists that will have and will feature in Luke Cage, including Method Man, Faith Evans, and Gary Clark, Jr. It’s a great piece of history, and a wonderful exploration of how and why music plays such an essential role in Luke Cage.

Check it out below. Luke Cage season two premieres on Netflix on June 22nd.