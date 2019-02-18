Image: Dan Schoening, Luis Antonio Delgado (IDW)

There are few technologically-advanced threats to the world that the Transformers can’t handle just fine on their own, but if there’s one thing that can be said about Hasbro’s Cybertronian heroes, it’s that they’ve got an inexplicable fondness for teaming up with humans. And this time, io9 can exclusively reveal it’s the Ghostbusters.



Following the news of Hasbro’s Transformers and Ghostbusters toy collaboration, IDW Publishing has its own team-up to debut. The two franchises are set to cross over in a new comic book miniseries from Erik Burnham, Dan Schoening, and Luis Antonio Delgado—the creative team behind the publisher’s Transformers comics.

“1984 was a seismic shift for entertainment, the year that launched both Transformers and Ghostbusters,” said John Barber, IDW Editor-in-Chief. “Back then, Little John Barber was right there for Transformers and a little scared of Ghostbusters—but now, I’m a bit braver and can’t wait to see the two worlds collide.”

Image: IDW

When the Transformers pick up on a strange Cybertronian signal emanating from Earth, they travel to the planet only to discover that the threat waiting for them there is something that Venkman, Spengler, Stantz, and Zeddemore are perfectly suited to help them take on.

The five-issue series will feature a variety of variant covers illustrated by Dan Schoening, Paulina Ganucheau, Nick Roche, and Alex Milne, and hits stores this June.



