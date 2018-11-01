Image: Netflix

This November, Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is set to retell the classic story of how Princess Adora discovers that she’s destined to become a legendary magical warrior. Surprisingly, though, it turns out that you won’t have to wait quite as long to get back to Planet Etheria.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power was initially planned to debut on November 16, but io9 can exclusively confirm that the series is actually dropping three days earlier, on November 13. To celebrate, we’ve also got a new trailer featuring Adora and a number of the other princesses she’ll team up with in her epic battle against the Evil Horde.



Netflix’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power now debuts on November 13.