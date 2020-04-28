Exclusive: Netflix's Excellent Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Will Return for Season 2

Kipo’s got a few tricks up her...arm. Image : Netflix

Trailer Frenzy A special place to find the newest trailers for movies and TV shows you're craving. Prev Next View All

io9 is thrilled to exclusively reveal today that Dreamworks’ Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts—the coolest dystopia around—is coming back to Netflix for a second season this summer. We also have a special look at Kipo’s coming battle with the evil (but fashionable) Scarlemagne in the first teaser.

Advertisement

Following its dynamic and entertaining debut last year, Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is returning for another 10-episode season on June 12. The series is about a young woman named Kipo who grew up in a post-apocalyptic world ruled by anthropomorphized animals, or Mutes. Luckily, with a few friends by her side, she’s ready to save what’s left of humanity and achieve peace with the Mutes.

Advertisement

The series stars Karen Fukuhara—who also voices Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power and plays a very different role in the not-for-kids Amazon series The Boys—as well as Sydney Mikayla, Coy Stewart, and Deon Cole. Here is your first look at season two.

Season two finds Kipo trying to master her newfound abilities so she can take on Scarlemagne (Dan Stevens), a well-dressed baboon who’s kidnapped her people—including her father, played by Sterling K. Brown—and put them under his control. Joining the cast this season is Amy Landecker (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) as “the mysterious Dr. Emilia.”

Here’s the plot description, along with a poster:

All is not well on the surface. With the burrow people under Scarlemagne’s mind control and her father his prisoner, Kipo must quickly learn to master her newly-discovered mute abilities in order to save them. As she and her friends split up on a dangerous rescue mission, Kipo’s journey of self discovery unearths mysteries of the past that change everything she thought she knew.

Advertisement

The poster for season two of Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. Image : Netflix

And if you’re wondering whether this season is going to slap as hard as the last one, you’re in luck. Dreamworks confirmed to io9 that Kier Lehman and James Cartwright, the folks behind the soundtrack for season one, have made another killer playlist for the apocalypse in season two. In addition, we can also expect some new original songs from composer Daniel Rojas, meaning more musical numbers like “Yumyan Hammerpaw” and “Billions and Billions.”



Advertisement

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts returns with season two on June 12.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.