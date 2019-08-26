Image: Netflix

Netflix’s Dark Crystal prequel, Age of Resistance, is a spectacle unlike anything we’ve seen in years. But it’s not just from a visual standpoint the series is laden with fantastical charm—it comes through in its gorgeous soundtrack, and we’ve got an exclusive track from it for you to listen to today.



io9 is proud to exclusively reveal the main title theme of the show. It’s composed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’s Daniel Pemberton and is simply titled “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.” Although the series doesn’t have a traditional opening title sequence, the stirring piece plays at several key points throughout the show, as well as over the end credits of each episode.

It’s a beautiful piece—and you’ll be able to hear it and plenty more when Music Film Recordings releases not just one, but two volumes of music from the series in complete original soundtracks. Both will release digitally this Friday to coincide with Age of Resistance’s launch on Netflix, with vinyl and CD releases arriving “ in the coming months,” according to a press release provided to io9.

The first volume will contain tracks composed by Pemberton, including the main theme above, while the second—the cover of which can be seen below—includes tracks from the series from Pemberton and BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning composer Samuel Sim.

Image: Music.Film Recordings

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix August 30, alongside the digital releases of both volumes of Music.Film Recordings’ soundtrack.



