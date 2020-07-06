Exclusive: Infinity Train's Third Season Is Bringing Anarchy to HBO Max

Grace explaining her beliefs about her number. Image : Cartoon Network

Infinity Train’s second season introduced us to The Apex, an anarchic group of young passengers who, unlike the series’ original protagonist Tulip, saw being trapped on the titular train as an opportunity rather than a curse. Where Tulip understood that the point of the train was to work through the cars while working to get one’s number to zero, Apex members saw their mysterious glowing numbers as badges of honor they wanted to go up.



Though Grace and Simon, Apex’s first and second in command, were depicted as villains in their earliest appearances, the first key art for Infinity Train’s upcoming third season reveals that they’re set to become protagonists of a sort in a new arc about their further adventures.

In the third season of Infinity Train, d uring one of Apex’s routine scavenging missions Grace and Simon find themselves separated from their group, and they realize that they’ll have to rely on one another if they want a shot at actually surviving the train’s dangerous cars. Dead set as they are on clinging to Apex’s way of life, when they end up meeting Hazel, an optimistic young girl traversing the train with her gorilla friend Tuba, it isn’t long before Grace and Simon begin to realize that there might just be another way to survive and thrive on the Infinity Train that doesn’t revolve around getting over on others.

Key art from Infinity Train’s third season. Image : HBO Max

Infinity Train’s third season will premiere some time in the near future on HBO Max, where the first two seasons are currently streaming.

