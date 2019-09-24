Swamp Kid testing out a theory he has about his newfound powers.
Swamp Kid testing out a theory he has about his newfound powers.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Like most kids his age, Russell Wainwright—the hero of Kirk Scroggs’ upcoming The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid—is going through some wild physical and emotional transformations that his parents can only understand but so much. Unlike his peers, though, Russell’s transformation has less to do with the human hormones in his blood stream and more to do with his mysterious connection to a local swamp.

But before Russell can begin using his abilities to become whatever it is that he wants to be when he grows up (no one has has to become a superhero just because their powers are similar to an established hero’s), he’s got to figure out just what’s going on with his body after it starts reacting strangely to the presence of plant life. In this exclusive preview, we’re introduced to Russell’s friends and family as they all rally around the kid just in time to participate in a series of “experiments” that would come pretty damn-near close to being body horrific, were it not for the charming way Scroggs has illustrated the book.

Advertisement

The cover of The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid.
The cover of The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)
Swamp Kid trying to get his parents to leave his friends alone.
Swamp Kid trying to get his parents to leave his friends alone.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)
Swamp Kid and his friends conducting experiments on him and his pet frog.
Swamp Kid and his friends conducting experiments on him and his pet frog.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Swamp Kid’s friends Charlotte and Preston continuing their research.
Swamp Kid’s friends Charlotte and Preston continuing their research.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)
The fruits of the kids’ research.
The fruits of the kids’ research.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Swamp Kid dozing off and accidentally activating more of his powers.
Swamp Kid dozing off and accidentally activating more of his powers.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)
Swamp Kid realizing that his powers are affected by his proximity to plants.
Swamp Kid realizing that his powers are affected by his proximity to plants.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Preston showing Swamp Kid footage of himself.
Preston showing Swamp Kid footage of himself.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)
Swamp Kid remembering all the times he’s lost control of his powers in the past.
Swamp Kid remembering all the times he’s lost control of his powers in the past.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Swamp Kid testing out his theory that his powers are strengthened by plants.
Swamp Kid testing out his theory that his powers are strengthened by plants.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)
Swamp Thing tapping into the Green and being psychically transported to the swamp where he meets Swamp Thing.
Swamp Thing tapping into the Green and being psychically transported to the swamp where he meets Swamp Thing.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Advertisement

Swamp Kid embracing his newfound connection to the Green.
Swamp Kid embracing his newfound connection to the Green.
Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

The Secret Spiral of Swamp Thing hits stores on October 1.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.

Advertisement