Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Like most kids his age, Russell Wainwright—the hero of Kirk Scroggs’ upcoming The Secret Spiral of Swamp Kid—is going through some wild physical and emotional transformations that his parents can only understand but so much. Unlike his peers, though, Russell’s transformation has less to do with the human hormones in his blood stream and more to do with his mysterious connection to a local swamp.

But before Russell can begin using his abilities to become whatever it is that he wants to be when he grows up (no one has has to become a superhero just because their powers are similar to an established hero’s), he’s got to figure out just what’s going on with his body after it starts reacting strangely to the presence of plant life. In this exclusive preview, we’re introduced to Russell’s friends and family as they all rally around the kid just in time to participate in a series of “experiments” that would come pretty damn-near close to being body horrific, were it not for the charming way Scroggs has illustrated the book.

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

Image: Kirk Scroggs, Steve Wands (DC Comics)

The Secret Spiral of Swamp Thing hits stores on October 1.

