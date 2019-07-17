Scarlett Johansson hasn’t had the best week but, coming off the near $3 billion success of Avengers: Endgame with a Black Widow solo movie coming up, it’s not all bad. Especially considering Black Widow (spoiler alert?) dies in Endgame and yet the character lives on.

How that death will impact the upcoming movie, we’re likely to find out later this week at San Diego Comic-Con. For now though, io9 is excited to exclusively debut the above clip from the Avengers: Endgame Blu-ray. In it (if you haven’t watched yet), Johansson explains why she thinks everything Black Widow has done, from Iron Man 2 on, has been leading to this moment where she gives her life for her friends and, really, the universe.

Do you agree? Was this a satisfying ending for Natasha? Tell us below. And look out for Avengers: Endgame on digital July 30 and Blu-ray August 13. Here’s the full list of features:

Digital Exclusive:

Steve and Peggy: One Last Dance – Explore Captain America and Peggy Carter’s bond, forged in moments from previous films that lead to a momentous choice in “Avengers: Endgame.”

Blu-ray & Digital:

Remembering Stan Lee – Filmmakers and cast honor the great Stan Lee in a fond look back at his MCU movie cameos.



Setting The Tone: Casting Robert Downey Jr. – Hear the tale of how Robert Downey Jr. was cast as Tony Stark in the original “Iron Man” — and launched the MCU.



A Man Out of Time: Creating Captain America – Trace the evolution of Captain America with those who helped shape the look, feel and character of this compelling hero.



Black Widow: Whatever It Takes – Follow Black Widow’s journey both within and outside the Avengers, including the challenges she faced and overcame along the way.



The Russo Brothers: Journey to Endgame – See how Anthony and Joe Russo met the challenge of helming two of the biggest films in cinematic history ... back-to-back!



The Women of the MCU – MCU women share what it was like to join forces for the first time in an epic battle scene — and be part of such a historic ensemble.



Bro Thor – His appearance has changed but his heroism remains! Go behind the scenes to see how Bro Thor was created.



Six Deleted Scenes – “Goji Berries,” “Bombs on Board,” “Suckiest Army in the Galaxy,” “You Used to Frickin’ Live Here,” “Tony and Howard” and “Avengers Take a Knee.”



Gag Reel – Laugh along with the cast in this epic collection of flubs, goofs and gaffes from set.



Visionary Intro - Intro by directors Joe and Anthony Russo.



Audio Commentary - Audio commentary by directors Anthony and Joe Russo, and writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.



