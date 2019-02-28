Photo: Markham Street Films

In Level 16, young girls are taught to be “clean.” To be perfect little ladies. Whatever the hell that means. It’s the kind of thing you’d only participate in if you were brainwashed at an early age, which suggests there’s something sinister afoot.



That early brainwashing is why everyone in writer-director Danishka Esterhazy’s new film seems so OK with the obviously horrible situation. A situation where young girls are stuck in this creepy school being prepared for...something. That is, until Sophia (Celina Martin) and Vivien (Katie Douglas), two girls with a complicated past, meet once again and begin to realize things aren’t right.

Below, check out an exclusive clip from Level 16, which hits select theaters and VOD on March 1. Here you get a taste of the creepy vibe, the layers of mystery, and where things may be going.

We saw Level 16 at Fantastic Fest last year and wrote a full review, which you can check out below. It’s a tense, solid thriller with some really fascinating and disturbing subtexts. Well worth checking out.

It’s in theaters and VOD on March 1.

