Ewan McGregor's Not Worried About the Obi-Wan Kenobi Show Delays

The Mega Man movie has a new writer, fresh out of Gotham City. Ghostbusters: Afterlife confirms just which familiar faces are back to make bustin’ feel good. Denis Villeneuve is open to returning to the world of Blade Runner. Plus, Elizabeth Moss discusses The Invisible Man’s domestic abuse themes, and what’s to come in the Arrow verse. Spoilers, away!



Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

According to The Illuminderdi, Marvel is looking to cast “a teenage Hispanic female” for a supporting lead role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While no details on the character are available, the outlet speculates it may be for the role of America Chavez, a Hispanic teenager from an alternate dimension able to generate star-shaped portals across time and space.

Shang-Chi & the Legend of the Ten Rings

The Illuminerdi also has word Rosalind Chao has joined the cast of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as “Mom”—a character strongly suggested to be “the mother of Awkwafina’s character.”

Mega Man

The Batman screenwriter Mattson Tomlin has been hired to write the Mega Man movie.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Bill Murray revealed Ghostbusters: Afterlife will directly address the death of Egon Spengler.

Well, we are a man down. That’s the deal. And that’s the story that we’re telling, that’s the story they’ve written.

The article goes on to confirm that Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts , and Sigourney Weaver are all confirmed now to return for the movie, and filmed their parts “over the span of a week” in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Vanity Fair also has a new photo of Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon pouring over a Summerville town map.

The Invisible Man

During a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Elisabeth Moss discussed how The Invisible Man is about the fact that victims of abuse are rarely believed.

You literally have a man who is invisible, you can’t see him, she’s saying he’s there, that he’s attacking her, abusing her, manipulating her, and everyone around her is saying, ‘Relax. It’s fine.’ And she keeps saying, ‘No, he is – he’s alive, he’s doing this,’ and no-one believes her. The analogy is incredibly clear. I’ve had quite a bit of experience playing characters who are dealing with various types of abuse. Whether it’s emotional, physical, sexual, it’s something that I’ve dived into quite a bit. So I was able to bring that knowledge to the role.

Blade Runner

Also speaking with Empire, Denis Villeneuve stated he’s interested in directing an original detective noir story set in the world of Blade Runner.

It’s such an inspiring place, the Blade Runner world. The problem I have is the word ‘sequel’. I think cinema needs original stories. But if you ask me if I’d like to revisit this universe in a different way, I can say yes. It would need to be a project on its own. Something disconnected from both other movies. A detective noir story set in the future… I wake up sometimes in the night dreaming about it.

Starlight

According to Mark Millar on Twitter, Fox still holds the film rights to Starlight despite Netflix’s ownership of the I.P. itself.

The Eternals

Kumail Nanjiani described The Eternals as “an epic” science-fiction story “not like any of the other Marvel movies” to Entertainment Weekly.

It’s really, really an epic. And it’s really such a science-fiction story. It’s a superhero story, but in some ways, it’s the most sci-fi of all the Marvel movies and it’s the most epic of all the Marvel movies. And the story spans thousands of years. So it’s really not like any of the other Marvel movies.

Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

There’s a new mustard-colored IMAX poster for Birds of Prey.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

In wake of last night’s reports that the show had been put on hold for script revisions, Ewan McGregor told Entertainment Tonight that the polishing process resulting in the delay won’t entirely affect the series’ estimated launch window beyond production commencing next year:

The scripts are really, really good. They want to make them better. And they just slid the production to shooting next year. So it’s not as dramatic as it sounds. I just got [to Birds of Prey’s “Harleywood & Highland” event] tonight, and it’s like, oh my god look at all this stuff! It’s not that dramatic. I think we have the same— We’re airing on the same day and all that stuff.

Moon Knight

The Witcher staff writer Beau DeMayo has updated his Twitter biography to add he is now a writer on Marvel’s Moon Knight television series.

Legends of Tomorrow

The Legends attend a high school reunion in order to send a serial killer back to hell in the synopsis for “Slay Anything. ”

When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter (#503).

The Flash

Amunet ruins Barry and Iris’s Valentine’s Day in the synopsis for “Love is a Battlefield” airing February 11.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh (#611). Original airdate 2/11/2020.

Relatedly, Comic Book has pictures from The Flash’s February 4 episode “Marathon” guest-starring Arrow’s David Ramsey. More at the link.

Black Lightning

Wayne Brady guest-stars as Gravedigger in the synopsis for “The Book of Markovia: Chapter Four. ”

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his team descend upon Markovia on a mission to rescue Lynn (Christine Adams) who finds herself in even more trouble when she meets Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”), a metahuman on the Markovian side. Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland & Asheleigh O. Conley (#313). Original airdate 2/10/2020.

Riverdale

Archie turns to Hiram Lodge for advice in the synopsis for “The Ides of March” airing February 12.

Worried about what the future may hold for him after high school, Archie (KJ Apa) seeks advice from an unlikely source — Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos). Meanwhile, Veronica (Camila Mendes) begins to spiral after learning some devastating news about someone close to her. Finally, accusations made against Jughead (Cole Sprouse) leaves his future at Stonewall Prep hanging in the balance. Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich and Vanessa Morgan also star. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Chrissy Maroon & Evan Kyle (#413.) Original airdate 2/12/2020.

Katy Keene

Josie saves a record store in the synopsis for “You Can’t Hurry Love, ” the second episode of Katy Keene.

With Katy’s (Lucy Hale) personal life in a holding pattern, which everyone seems to know about thanks to the newspapers picking up Pepper’s (Julia Chan) blog, she can’t seem to escape even at work. Josie (Ashleigh Murray) finds a job to help pay the bills but picks up an extra job at a record store, and quickly learns it might be closing, leaving Josie with an idea to help keep it open. Because of Jorge’s (Jonny Beauchamp) outburst at his last audition he finds himself on the outs with the Broadway community. After begging for one last audition and waiting to hear if he got the part, he must decide if he wants to give up performing as Ginger. Meanwhile, Pepper (Julia Chan) finds herself low on cash, but is somehow able to secure a warehouse in which she dreams to open up “The Pepper Plant.” Katherine LaNasa, Zane Holtz, Lucien Laviscount and Camille Hyde also star. Steve Adelson directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#102). Original airdate 2/13/2020.

Doctor Who

The Doctor links Peruvian birds with a missing astronaut and naval officer in the synopsis for “Praxeus” airing February 2.

What connects a missing astronaut in the Indian Ocean, birds behaving strangely in Peru and a US naval officer who washes up on a Madagascan beach? Team Tardis investigate.

Legacies

Finally, Cupid runs amok in the trailer for next week’s episode of Legacies.

