Ewan McGregor Teases His Role in Guillermo Del Toro's Take on Pinocchio

Another day, another look behind the production of Avatar 2. Saint Maud wants to be one of the first films to debut theatrically amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Creepshow is getting a new script order to get early work started on season three. Plus, the Justice Society assembles on Stargirl, and Neal McDonough comes to The 100. Spoilers get!



Pinocchio

In a recent interview with Angélique Roché for ACE Universe , Ewan McGregor revealed he’s voicing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s stop-motion Pinocchio.

I’m playing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro’s version of Pinocchio. That I had started working on before I left for New York, so some of that is recorded. And of course it’s stop-motion animated so it’s going to take them a great long time to make that film. But my first part, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done. There may or may not be a song that has to be recorded. I’m not sure I’m at liberty to discuss that.

Avatar 2-5

Producer Jon Landau shared a new behind-the-scenes photo of James Cameron, back on set, directing Avatar 2.

Saint Maud

Saint Maud will now open to the viewing public July 17 in theaters nationwide...if you dare. (Seriously, please don’t dare.)

You Should Have Left

Bloody-Disgusting has a few new images from David Koepp’s You Should Have Left. Click through to see the rest.

Followed

A social media influencer investigates a haunted hotel in a clip from Followed, opening at a drive-in near you between June 19 and June 26.

Random Acts of Violence

The creators of a true-crime comic book visit their inspiration’s hometown in a clip from Random Acts of Violence, Jay Baruchel’s film adaptation of the comic by Jimmy Palmiotti and Justin Gray.

Creepshow

Good news! Variety reports Shudder has ordered additional Creepshow scripts in order to “get as far ahead as possible” on a third season.

Stargirl

Courtney and Pat tell Barbara they’re Stargirl and S.T.R.I.P.E. in the synopsis for “Shiv, Part Two” airing July 7.

THE JSA GOES UNDERCOVER — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) gets herself into some trouble following an unexpected confrontation, Pat (Luke Wilson) decides they need to come clean to Barbara (Amy Smart). Meanwhile, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) takes heat from her father after a plan to take matters into her own hands goes awry. Finally, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick (Cameron Gellman) lead an investigation into one of their own classmates. Neil Jackson, Trae Romano and Jake Austin Walker also star. Geary McLeod directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen (#108).



Meanwhile, the newly-formed Justice Society go on their first mission in the trailer for next week’s episode.

The 100

Finally, Legends of Tomorrow and, well, everything else star Neal McDonough debuts in a clip from tonight’s episode of The 100.

