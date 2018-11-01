Photo: Disney

We’re already insanely excited for DC’s upcoming Birds of Prey film, which stars Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. And now that excitement increases with the casting of everyone’s favorite Jedi Master.

That is, of course, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself, Mr. Ewan McGregor. According to The Wrap, and confirmed by io9, McGregor is in final negotiations to play the the film’s villain, Black Mask. He’ll face off against Harley Quinn (Robbie), Black Canary (Smollet-Bell), and Huntress (Winstead), as well as Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

This is yet another huge get for DC, which recently nabbed Marvel alum James Gunn after he was let go from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. McGregor is also a Disney guy (his most recent movie was Disney’s Christopher Robin), and the rumor was he was going to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a spin-off film. However, when news broke that the Obi-Wan film went on hold, McGregor was hired by Warner Bros. to play Danny Torrence in the Stephen King Shining sequel Doctor Sleep—and now he’s staying within the family.

In the comics, Black Mask is a crime kingpin who has been known to tangle with Batman. But in Birds of Prey, he’ll have more to deal with than that.

Directed by Cathy Yan, Birds of Prey is currently set for release February 7, 2020.