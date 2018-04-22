Image: Global Road

Zoe, a trippy scifi romance starring Ewan McGregor and Christina Aguilera, will be picked up by Amazon for distribution later this year after its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The film, which stars McGregor and Léa Seydoux as researchers at a facility responsible for technology used for the purpose of matchmaking—purported to turn romance into a science. The two researchers fall in love before an accident divides them and threatens their relationship. Aguilera, in her first on-screen role since 2010's Burlesque remake, plays Jewels, a robotic sex worker in an underground brothel.

The film is directed by Drake Doremus (Equals), and will join films such as The Big Sick and Manchester by the Sea in being distributed by Amazon Studios. No domestic premiere date has been announced for the film, but it’s expected later this year.

