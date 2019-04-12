We’re just a few days away from the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones. Even though there are only six episodes, there are still a lot of stories left to tell. Without a refresher course, it’s easy to get lost in all the loose ends that will hopefully get tied up by the finale. Luckily, we’ve got you covered.
io9 put together a video breaking down the biggest moments of all seven seasons of Game of Thrones—along with in-depth articles for those other details you may have forgotten. The video above is a 10-minute recap that breaks down the bigger moments from seasons one through seven of Game of Thrones. If one or more of those seasons is still a bit fuzzy, I’ve linked all of our season recap articles below. And, just because I love you all and I really love Game of Thrones, I’ve included a few of our neat explainers—some cool lore explorations, and fan theories that may make a difference as we finally approach winter.
Game of Thrones Season Recaps
Extended Lore and Fan Theories
