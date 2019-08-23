Photo: All Images (Germain Lussier/io9)

First, Cars got a land. Then Avatar got a planet. Pixar got a pier, Star Wars got a world and now, it’s Marvel’s turn.

For years we’ve known Disney was planning on adding a Marvel section to their Disney California Adventure theme park and, on Thursday night at the D23 Expo, we finally learned more about it.

Advertisement

It’s called “Avengers Campus.” And it’s only the beginning.

Advertisement

The idea behind Avengers Campus is that the Avengers have set up places all over the world to recruit special people to join their ranks. Special people like...everyone who visits a Disney park. The theming will tie together other Disney theme parks all over the world that already have Marvel rides such as Paris and Hong Kong. Here’s a world map to explain.

Advertisement

There are a ton of cool Easter Eggs in that map. Such as the Xandarian Outpost in Orlando (that’s the Guardians of the Galaxy coaster coming to Epcot) and the “new construction” on Avengers Headquarters, presumably after the events of Endgame.

One of the question marks, though, is the W.E.B. Workshop. What’s that? Well, we think (though it was not confirmed, the big reveal is being held for Sunday’s theme park panel) that it ties into the main Spider-Man themed ride at Avengers Campus California, which you see in the concept art in the far left side.

Advertisement

The rumors are the ride will be some kind of interactive shooting game and the images around the theme parks pavilion at the convention offer more hints.

Advertisement

There’s some kind of open house teased outside the ride and Spider-Man is flying in.

Advertisement

Here’s a note from Peter Parker explaining the initiative, which is the “Worldwide Engineering Brigade.”



Advertisement

Here’s an ad for the place.

Advertisement

This is a Spider-Bot. It’s a kind of drone that plays some part in the ride.

Advertisement

Here’s the card next to it.

Advertisement

There’s also some kind of Pym Tech space at Avengers Campus. Here’s a note Hope Van Dyne wrote about it.

Advertisement

And maybe Pym and Spider-Man have some connection? It looks like Spider-Bot has something to do with Pym?

Advertisement

Again, most of the specifics of how all this will all fit in will be revealed at Sunday’s panel. But, we do know how, in story, the Avengers travel from campus to campus.

Advertisement

That’s a model of a brand new Quinjet that’s special to Avengers Campus. You can see it in the concept art too. We assume there will be a huge replica built there, like the Millennium Falcon in Galaxy’s Edge.

All of this expands on the first Marvel ride that went into California Adventure, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, which occupies its own unique multiverse of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Advertisement

And The Collector, who runs that establishment, has a letter explaining how he fits into this whole thing.

Advertisement

So yeah. Disney has big plans for Marvel in their theme parks, not just in California but all over the world. It’s almost like...a Global Avengers Initiative.

Advertisement

Avengers Campus opens in California in 2020. We’ll have much more Sunday after the parks panel.

Advertisement

For more, make sure you’re following us on our new Instagram @io9dotcom.